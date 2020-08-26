Riley Gale, vocalist of beloved Dallas thrash metal band Power Trip, has passed away. He was 34.

Power Trip confirmed his passing in a statement issued today. No cause of death has been revealed.

“It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night,” the band wrote. “Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend. He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends.

“We will celebrate Riley’s life and never forget the great works of music, charity, and love that he left behind. You, the fans, meant so much to him, please know how special you are. If you have a memory of Riley please share it, no matter how small, as we remember him.”

The band have requested that in lieu of flowers, those donate to Dallas Hope Charities.