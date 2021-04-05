Simmons’ family, friends, fiancee, son, fans and workers at the hospital gathered outside to pray for the rapper, which followed the announcement that a prayer vigil would be held outside of White Plains Hospital in New York.
The news that Simmons was being rushed into hospital was confirmed by his lawyer, Murray Richman, where Richman also stated that he didn’t know if the heart attack was brought on by an overdose.
He said, “I refuse to vouch for that because I have no personal knowledge. We are concerned. It would be disingenuous of me to suggest that I’m not a worried man at this particular point.”
On the rapper’s current status, sources have reported that he is now breathing on his own, however he is also being described as currently being in a “vegetative state”.Since the heart attack and the alleged drug overdose, many celebrities and close fans have reached out to the rapper on Twitter to some love his way.
Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj
— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021
DMX prayed over me once and I could feel his anointing. I’m praying for his full recovery https://t.co/xVaid2NYqC
— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 3, 2021