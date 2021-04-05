Simmons’ family, friends, fiancee, son, fans and workers at the hospital gathered outside to pray for the rapper, which followed the announcement that a prayer vigil would be held outside of White Plains Hospital in New York.

Further reported by TMZ, Simmons’ family announced that there would be a prayer vigil held outside of White Plains Hospital in New York the morning of, which was due to be held at 5pm Eastern Time in the US.Prior to the vigil, Simmons children also arrived at the hospital to visit their father one at a time, while his fiancee and mother have reportedly been with him since he was admitted.

The news that Simmons was being rushed into hospital was confirmed by his lawyer, Murray Richman, where Richman also stated that he didn’t know if the heart attack was brought on by an overdose.

He said, “I refuse to vouch for that because I have no personal knowledge. We are concerned. It would be disingenuous of me to suggest that I’m not a worried man at this particular point.”