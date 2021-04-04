Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

It’s been has reported that rapper DMX was hospitalized and is in critical condition following an apparent drug overdose which happened Friday night, American time.

TMZ has said that DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, has suffered a heart attack as a result of the overdose and is currently on life support at a hospital in White Plains, New York.

DMX’s lawyer, Murray Richman, confirmed the news to US media. Richman also said that he doesn’t know if the heart attack was bought on by an overdose.

“I refuse to vouch for that because I have no personal knowledge,” the lawyer said.

“We are concerned. It would be disingenuous of me to suggest that I’m not a worried man at this particular point,” Richman said.

Richman earlier told US media that DMX was off life support but has since retracted his statement saying it was a “misstatement”.

“A lot of people are gathering at the hospital,” said Richman who also confirmed that the rapper’s first wife and 15 children are at the hospital with him.

The ‘X Gon Give It To Ya’ hitmaker has battled with substance in the past and has done several stints in rehab, his last stay at rehab was in 2019 came after he completed a 12-month sentence for tax evasion.

A source has now confirmed to Billboard that DMX is breathing on his own, but sources have also told TMZ that the rapper is in a “vegetative state” and doctors have cautioned he may not make it.

DMX began rapping in the 1990s and formed the a music group with Ja Rule known as Murder Inc. The group allegedly broke up due to issues between Ja Rule and DMX and DMX went on to publicly slam Ja Rule in interviews after the groups demise.

Social media has been flooded with well wishes from celebrities who have asked the world to “pray for DMX”.

“Prayers out 2 @DMX & his family!! True legend!! Pullin 4 u please stay strong!!” Eminem posted on Twitter.

“Today is 4/3/21 – it’s only right that we celebrate the talent and genius of my brother @DMX on the 4,3,2,1 song. We Love you X get well fast,” LL Cool J posted to the social media platform.

