Melbourne rockers BATZ have just offered up one of the singles of the year, moving forward with a nod to the past on the exceptional ‘Remain The Same’.

More than one year on from the release of their ‘Wizard’ single, BATZ have made a welcome return to our ears. Usually serving as a staple of the local live scene thanks to their exhilarating tracks and powerful live shows, BATZ have spent the last few years dishing out sporadic singles following the release of 2016’s Night Terrors EP.

Now, with months spent in lockdown, the group have given fans a glimmer of hope, sharing the stunning new single ‘Remain The Same’ today, ahead of its official release later this week.

Recorded at Abbotsford’s Aviary Studios with Alex Markwell (The Delta Riggs, Hayley Mary) on mixing and Brian Lucey (Arctic Monkeys, Liam Gallagher) on mastering, the single is a mesmerising four-minute piece of alt-rock that looks to icons of the genre like Primal Scream and The Kills, while still maintaining that unique edge that only BATZ can provide.

“‘Remain The Same’ is a nod to ’90s rock ‘n’ roll psychedelia,” the group explain. “The song touches on themes of people’s experiences in toxic relationships.

“No matter how hard you try to work for that relationship or mold it, the relationship remains the same and sometimes it’s best you find your own path to walk and let what holds you back, go.”

While most bands and artists have found themselves in a poor position thanks to the global pandemic, BATZ consider themselves some of the lucky ones, using their time spent indoors to craft new tracks that reflect the rollercoaster that has been 2020.

“We were lucky enough to have support from the City of Melbourne with grant funding, which took a lot of financial stress off the process as an independent band and helped us focus on the song and creative part – which is the most important and fun part!” explains songwriter and frontwoman Christina Aubry.

Officially set for release on Friday, August 28th, you can score a sneak peek of ‘Remain The Same’ below. Make sure you’re sitting down when you press play, because BATZ have delivered something truly incredible.

Check out ‘Remain The Same’ by BATZ: