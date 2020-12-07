In a year when music has meant so much to so many, countless Australians have been lucky enough to discover the work of Beckah Amani.

Hailing from the Gold Coast, Amani has been on the scene for a few years now, turning heads thanks to her intoxicating blend of folky acoustic instrumentation and a voice that is enough to leave you stunned. However, the last couple of months have been a prolific one for her, having shared a pair of songs recently, including the sublime ‘Standards’.

Appearing in early September, the track was an instant hit with fans, with many applauding its message and Amani’s absolutely stellar delivery. While Double J named it “one of the best tracks” added to their playlist, Tones And I even listed the tune as a finalist in her Instagram-based competition, That One Song.

“Writing ‘Standards’ was deeply healing for me,” explained on Facebook upon its release. “I wrote it right at the height of the BLM protests in June when I was forced to really address how racism effected me growing up and changed how I viewed myself and how I acted.

“As I reflected I realised that I didn’t have to live up to anyone else’s beauty standards anymore, or change my personality or distance myself from my heritage to fit in, make friends, be accepted in and fit the norm. I realised that I could speak up about equality and social justice without fearing that I wouldn’t be heard or be ignored.”

Now, Amani has shared the official video for the track, which sees her on the lands of the Yugambeh People, and features – in between shots of her performing the tune – a strong message of being comfortable in one’s skin, which helps to put the single’s themes into context in a powerful, and emotionally visceral, manner.

Undoubtedly one of the most resounding and striking songs of the year, a video such as this only helps to further its meaning, and helps cement ‘Standards’ as one of the year’s finest releases.

Beckah Amani’s ‘Standards’ is out now.

Check out ‘Standards’ by Beckah Amani: