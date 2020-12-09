Get the latest Electronic news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Heartbreak has never been so out-of-this-world beautiful than what’s depicted in the new ‘Messed Up’ music video by Ceeko.

If there was an artist to keep an eye on, it’ll have to be South African-born singer Ceeko.

Having captured the Australian music scene‘s attention with the release of his acclaimed debut EP Where Do We Begin in November, the Melbourne-based singer is now showing his flair for the dramatic – and visually stunning – with the release of a gorgeous new music video for his latest single ‘Messed Up’.

Directed by Jesse Leaman and produced by Visible Studios (the brains behind Tones And I‘s ‘Dance Monkey’ and ‘Ur So F**kinG cOoL’ music videos), the video for ‘Messed Up’ is beautiful blend of gutwrenching emotion mixed in with the aesthetic of The Martian.

Over the course of an eye-catching four and a half minutes, Ceeko is seen dealing with heartbreak while isolated in a spaceship with nothing but the memories of his ex-lover (played by Nynno Bel-Air) haunting him.

In a strange yet appropriate way, the ‘Messed Up’ music video is symbolic of the year everyone has had to face when in terms of being forced into isolation for everyone’s safety.

While the subject matter of ‘Messed Up’ is serious, the making of the music video was anything but.

“Little known fact, I am a huge Sci-fi nerd. So when this Idea was put to me I was like… hell to the yeah!” says Ceeko. “I’ve always wanted to be a spaceman, so this was truly a tick off the bucket list [laughs]”

With his first release out in the world, it seems like Ceeko has the imagination and visual flair to go with his hauntingly beautiful R&B sound. If you haven’t heard of him before, you’ve definitely heard of him now.

Check out ‘Messed Up’ by Ceeko: