Eclectic indie-rock outfit Cloning have continued their run of stellar singles, as this week brings with it the release of the exceptional ‘Past In Our Pockets’.

This year has been a big one for WA’s Cloning. While 2019 brought with it the release of their Pillars Of Salt EP, 2020 has just been a constant delivery service of amazing tracks.

Kicking things off in January with ‘All Rise’, Cloning quickly made it clear that they’re on track for one of the biggest years in their musical career, with the likes of ‘Defeatist’ and ‘Evergrow’ arriving even in spite of a global pandemic.

Now, they’re back at it again, with latest single ‘Past In Out Pockets’ continuing their status as not only one of the hardest-working bands in the country, but one of the most effective thanks to their stunning creations.

Recorded by Dave Parkin (Spacey Jane, Tired Lion, Gyroscope) and mastered by Brian Lucey (Arctic Monkeys, Royal Blood, Cage The Elephant), ‘Past In Our Pockets’ is an urgent yet meditative track which explores the stresses of growing apart from people you used to be close with.

“When we were writing the song I was thinking about how relationships can change over time as we get older,” explains guitarist and singer Felix Parker. “It’s a bittersweet feeling because change can be a good thing, but it’s also hard to accept falling out of touch with old friends and loved ones.”

‘Past In Our Pockets’ is undoubtedly a product of this terrible year, with the group working through over 20 different arrangements of the song, all while working remotely in lockdown and observing social distancing.

“A lot of the spaced out ambient sounds you hear during the song are guitar sounds that were recorded at home and messed up heaps,” explains guitarist Bevan Green. “These same sounds from our home demos ended up in the final studio version; because they were made in the spur of the moment we pretty much couldn’t recreate them.”

“We wanted the song to be fun and danceable for people at our live shows, so I tried to give the song more of a bouncy feel through my playing,” adds drummer Jack Brett. “Which I think makes it easier to vibe out to.”

Speaking of live shows, Cloning are on track to make their long-awaited return to the stage very soon, with a launch show for the new single taking place at the Indian Ocean Hotel in Scarborough on September 11th. Check out the details below.

Cloning will officially release ‘Past In Our Pockets’ tomorrow, but if you’re eager for a sneak peek, you can point your peepers downwards and cop an earful of this amazing slice of eclectic indie-rock.

Check out ‘Past In Our Pockets’ by Cloning:

Cloning – ‘Past In Our Pockets’ Launch Show

Friday, September 11th

Indian Ocean Hotel, Perth, WA

Tickets: Oztix