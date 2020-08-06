Melbourne’s own indie-rock quintet Fancy Face are unleashing their retro-tinged, third single ‘Things Are Getting Better’, and it’s definitely worth the listen.

Even though things right now don’t seem to be on the upswing, Fancy Face is here with their new tune ‘Things Are Getting Better’, which resonates as a positively optimistic new tune, that might even get you out of that lockdown funk you’ve been in.

Serving as a follow up to their previous single releases of ‘Slip Up’ and ‘Just You Wait’, this kicking new track is giving you a bit more of a craving for their upcoming debut EP that’s set to release later this year.

On the new track, lead vocalist and guitarist Aaron Bach poses the question “‘Things Are Getting Better’…. Or maybe they aren’t!?” noting that it depends on the way you listen to the song, and take it in.

“For me it’s definitely a placement in time where I was hopeful that things were going to be better, better times, better experiences and most importantly a better understanding of things that weren’t making sense at the time”

Produced by Alex Markwell of The Delta Riggs, ‘Things Are Getting Better’ is the type of song that will up your anticipation of the upcoming debut from Fancy Face a bit more. Or, if you’re yet to give them a listen, the latest track will certainly draw you in as a fan, just as the nation has through their songs being played through triple j.

With their influences spouting from icons of the indie-rock world such as The Growlers, Dope lemon, and The Murlocs, ‘Things Are Getting Better’ will quickly show you why Fancy Face is a collective you need to keep your ears perked for.

Check out ‘Things Are Getting Better’ by Fancy Face:

