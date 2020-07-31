Fresh from releasing his BAND$DEMIC mixtape back in May, Perth’s Figuero Jones has now followed it up with the clip for his blistering track, ‘My Jiggas’.

If you’re someone who keeps their finger squarely on the pulse of only the best and brightest names in the scene, then Figuero Jones will be all-too familiar to you right now. If you’ve been sleeping on his work though, you’ve missed out on a prolific couple of years, with a handful of singles preceding the release of exceptional mixtapes such as Gully SZN and 9 Grand Show from 2019.

In May, he unveiled his most collaborative project to date, teaming up with the likes of some of Perth’s most exciting names, including the likes of Gamirez, Mornz, 9INES, Nabiiou$, and Mali Jo$e to help shine a light on one of the country’s most overlooked scenes.

The result was BAND$DEMIC, with this 18-track release collecting some of the slickest rhymes and beats across its 53-minute runtime. Now, Figuero Jones has upped the ante once again, sharing the clip for the blistering jam that is ‘My Jiggas’.

Featuring production by ErikiBeatz which results in hazy and melodic beat ,and a rhythmic flow from Figuero Jones that leaves you breathless, he shows off his killer vibe throughout the video, effortlessly delivering his bars as his mesmerising movements make it impossible to take your eyes off of him.

“Keep it hustling, don’t stop. if you need motivation for the soul’s ambition, come to me, I got that sh*t nicely

packaged for you,” Figuero Jones says of his recent efforts.

‘My Jiggas’ is featured on the standout mixtape that is BAND$DEMIC, which is available for streaming now via Bandcamp. If you’re liking the sound of this, be sure to scroll down just a little further and check out the track’s official clip. Of course, the only problem you’ll find that you wish this brilliant track was longer. In that case, make sure you scope out the repeat button and keep right on top of it.

Check out ‘My Jiggas’ by Figuero Jones: