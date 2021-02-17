It’s been a long time coming, but after ending a 27-year sleep with the release of ‘Pray’ last year, underground icons Greenhouse have offered up its accompanying music video.

If you were someone who fondly indulged in all the spoils that the Australian music scene of the ’90s offered, then the chances are pretty good you’d have heard of Greenhouse once, twice, or countless times.

Originally from Geelong, the Melbourne-based band loudly announced their arrival with 1990’s ‘See-Saw’, but following the release of their ‘Full Circles/Travel Agent’ EP later that year, and their ‘What It Is’ single two years later, the group ended their brief period of charting and touring success in 1993.

In the years since, questions arose as to whether the world would once again get a chance to see or hear Greenhouse once again. Just last year though, that question was answered.

Thanks to the arrival of the Sound As Ever (Australian Indie 90-99) Facebook page, a pair of compilations were released in 2020, sharing a raft of long-lost or previously unheard songs from dearly-missed Aussie bands of the ’90s. Among the likes of Klinger, Rail, Spdfgh, Moler, and Autohaze was Greenhouse, who offered up a demo version of their song ‘Pray’.

Originally recorded by Phil McKellar during a demo session back in 1990, the track was found on an unmarked cassette in a shoebox where it was then rescued and digitised by Ritchie Helmer, before Nick Larkins mastered the track to what we hear today.

However, with the group gearing up to make their long-awaited live return supporting fellow Sound As Ever icons The Earthmen in March, Greenhouse have made their return feel well and truly real with the release of an official video to ‘Pray’.

Focusing heavily on themes of memory and time, the grainy clip brings the idea of the past and present coexisting simultaneously, and helps to underline the way in which ‘Pray’ arrives to us now. Featuring a nod to Andrei Tarkovsky’s Solaris, the slick, moody clip effortlessly captures the true essence of the track, and makes us feel not only lucky that we’re hearing it after so many years, but that such a community exists to have brought about its arrival.

With directorial and editorial duties undertaken by Michael Ormond Robinson, photography by Tony Owczarek, and with the clip on-lined by Ryan Brett at Manimal Post, the video for ‘Pray’ feels like it was a long time coming, and any fan of Greenhouse will agree that it’s appearance is more than welcome.

With ‘Pray’ and its accompanying video out in the world, Greenhouse are now firmly focused on the future, with a new album and retrospective set to arrive in 2021. The group will also be making their live return at a trio of dates this March in support of The Earthmen and Underground Lovers, with details available below.

Check out ‘Pray’ by Greenhouse:

Greenhouse live dates 2021:

Saturday, March 13th (Sold Out)

(Supporting The Earthmen)

Lulie Tavern, Collingwood, VIC

Saturday, March 20th (Afternoon Show)

(Supporting Underground Lovers)

The Brunswick Ballroom, Brunswick, VIC

Tickets: Moshtix