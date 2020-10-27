If you need to get your blood pumping at the drop of a hat, it’s time to take a listen to Hot Donnas’ newest track, as the group share the blistering ‘Two Brains’ today.

Having been on the scene since 2017, Dunedin’s Hot Donnas have quickly made a name for themselves as purveyors of high-class rock and roll music. Starting with a band by way of their Greek Yoghurt and Dirty Paradise albums, it became crystal clear that Hot Donnas have plenty of material left in the tank.

Now, after a lengthy wait, they’ve returned with ‘Two Brains’, a firecracker of a tune that mixes up the indie-rock sensibilities of the Arctic Monkeys with the high-intensity riffage of classic outfits like Queens Of The Stone Age. Chuck in lyrics that speaks to the topic of indecision, overthinking and figuring out which way is best to proceed, ‘Two Brains’ is as powerful as it is hypnotic, leaving you compelled to smash that replay button over and over again.

“I wrote the hook for ‘Two Brains’ in my head at the end of a big night of foolishness, when I found myself facing a decision of what to do next,” explained vocalist and guitarist Jacob King.

“The ultimate suggestion throughout the song being that whichever choice I make throughout my life, I will face the nagging pressure from both good and bad influences. And forever be lost bouncing between the consequences of my judgement.”

“The song represents an emotional complex, which is a personal struggle for me,” King continued. “I am always being bounced between my moods and my choices, where I am unable to differentiate exactly which ones are attributable to my true nature as a human being.

“I find myself angry a lot of the time because of the way these constant changes in my mind create discrepancies throughout my life, and this song was kind of a release for that feeling. The first line that came into my head was the very first line of the song and for me, ‘I have two brains, they share a bed’, was all too appropriate in an attempt to describe what I find myself feeling sometimes.”

An absolute cracker of a track that deserves to be added to every rock fan’s playlist, ‘Two Brains’ serves as a taste of a forthcoming EP from the lads in Hot Donnas. More information is set to be revealed soon, so keep an eye out to make sure you don’t miss any news!

While ‘Two Brains’ isn’t officially released until Friday, October 30th, you can give it an early listen below!

Check out ‘Two Brains’ by Hot Donnas: