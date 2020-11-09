Brisbane musician Jack Bratt has done it again, sharing his latest single of the year by way of the smooth and reflective ‘Will You Ever’.

This last year has undoubtedly been a big one for Bratt, who entered 2020 with plans for a three-month artist residency in New York thanks to his winning of the Grant McLennan Fellowship in 2019. However, with those plans put on ice due to what this year has provided, Bratt instead set to work proving his worth as a celebrated artist, offering up hits at every turn.

Kicking things off with the boisterous rock of ‘Spades’ in April, he continued his rise in July by way of ‘The Outsider’, which proved that his years spent as a vital member of the Aussie music scene have paved the way for an exceptional solo career.

Now, Bratt has returned once again with his new track, ‘Will You Ever’. Much more subdued and introspective than his previous singles, ‘Will You Ever’ showcases another side of his work, with soulful vocals, powerful lyrics, and guitarwork that would make even the great John Frusciante blush helping to make it one of his best – and most accomplished – singles yet.

Produced by Joel Myles and mastered by Matt Bartlem, ‘Will You Ever’ is undoubtedly something of a shift in style for Bratt, but proves his versatility and sees him breaking new ground – something which was clearly a gutsy effort, and one that has paid off in spades.

“I wanted to explore more diverse musical territory, but I was afraid,” Bratt explains. “I kept falling into old habits, so this was a conscious effort to push my boundaries and express myself in new ways sonically.”

Clearly this decision to push boundaries and find new ways of expression has agreed with Bratt, and while it remains to be seen whether we’ll be hearing more songs like this in the future, the fact remains that he’s not put a foot wrong yet, and has no plans to do so any time soon.

Jack Bratt’s ‘Will You Ever’ is officially released on Thursday, November 12th, but you can get in early by giving the track a well-deserved spin below.

Check out ‘Will You Ever’ by Jack Bratt: