Jack Bratt has continued his trend of pairing powerful tunes with mesmerising visuals, sharing the music video for his latest single, ‘The Outsider’, today.

In a perfect world, Jack Bratt would have spent much of the year on the other side of the world, tearing up the New York City music scene, and turning it into just another location that his music has managed to conquer. Unfortunately, this Grant McLennan Fellowship winner has had his 2020 plans thrown into disarray thanks to, well, everything going on this year.

Not content to sit on his hands and wait for a semblance of normalcy to return, Bratt has been hard at work, churning out new tunes like the stunning single ‘Spades’, which was unleashed back in April.

Now, this week is seeing Bratt offer up his newest track, the Joel Myles-produced ‘The Outsider’. A track which focuses on self-identity and perception, and reflects on the feelings of isolation felt by many during this global pandemic, it also touches upon the major anxiety felt by many – especially those in the music industry – who long for stability at the current time.

“Anxiety is at the core of the song,” Bratt explains. “It’s really about trying to get by, but everybody is carrying around some sort of pain with them. It’s alarming how many people I know especially in the music industry who suffer with anxiety and mental health.”

With ‘The Outsider’ officially releasing on July 30th, Bratt has also complemented this new track with the release of its accompanying music video as well. Directed by Bradley Murnane from Spilting Films, the clip features something of an extraterrestrial element as it focuses on an astronaut who has fallen to Earth and is trying to find his way home, only to find love along the way.

“I was just thinking about the most extreme version of somebody who doesn’t fit in and stumbled on the idea of a man who falls from space and is trying to find his way home,” Bratt says of the clip, “but in the end, he transitions into a normal life on earth, adding a fun little twist.”

As charming as it is effective, Bratt’s latest single shows once again that he’s one of the names to keep an eye on in the near future, with many good things to come. One of these good things is his debut album, which is in the works and set for release in early 2021.

In the meantime, ‘The Outsider’ is out tomorrow, but you can check out its official video clip below.

Check out ‘The Outsider’ by Jack Bratt: