They’ve been the subject of industry buzz for months now, and after plenty of waiting, Sydney outfit Johnny Hunter are unleashing their debut EP, Early Trauma.

For a while now, it’s felt as though no matter where you look, the name Johnny Hunter has followed you. Having been a presence on the scene for some time now, the quartet have constantly turned heads thanks to their mesmerising sound, which feels as though it collects all the best bands of the ’80s post-punk scene, and filters it through their own unique music-making machine.

Over the last few months, the group’s profile has expanded rapidly, turning them into the very definition of a buzz band thanks to infectious singles such as ‘Hollow Man’ and the exceptional ‘Try As You May’.

Now, all the waiting has come to an end, with the group gearing up to release their highly-anticipated EP Early Trauma tomorrow.

“As young adults our talent was unparalleled in wasting opportunities with blissful ignorance,” Johnny Hunter explains. “From those decisions stemmed early trauma. Each song on this EP is in some way an ode to wasted youth.

“The energy and time spent on unimportant moments, and the realisation that without those moments we would not be who we are today. It’s our way of reverse engineering the painful memories we carry from our past decisions, so we can grow, develop and with time ultimately heal those scars.”

Check out ‘Try As You May’ by Johnny Hunter:

Recorded at Sydney’s A Sharp Recording Studio ARIA-winning producer Adrian Breakspear (Gang Of Youths), and mastered by Ben Feggans (Cut Copy) of Studios 301, Early Trauma is an astonishing release, with introspective lyrics and passionate delivery, it feels like a record of contradictions, but one that will unanimously please.

“[The EP was] written in a dimly lit studio/bedroom in an old townhouse in Redfern on an unplugged Gretsch and a borrowed Microkorg in between work weeks and late nights,” Johnny Hunter explains. “Lyrics and parts were bounced off one another on top of the mattress that lay upon the floor of the room.

“Forever trapped in a futile battle with cockroaches we finalized the songs in Sydenham and recorded them at A Sharp Studios with our producer Adrian Breakspear, who is always on the pursuit for perfection.”

Undeniably, both Early Trauma and the conduit through which this musical brilliance flows through, Johnny Hunter, are a much-needed presence during this time. Delivering tunes that cut deep with a style that’s as enveloping as an over-sized blanket, the group might just be one of the most exciting acts on the Australian scene in some time.

It’s easy for Johnny Hunter to get lumped in with countless names like Joy Division, The Cure, or even The Smiths, but if you’re eager to make up your own mind, take an early listen of their EP below before its official release tomorrow.

Check out Early Trauma by Johnny Hunter: