If you’re in the mood for some of the slickest local hip-hop you’ll find anywhere, then it’s time to wrap your listening gear around the mighty ‘Trophy’ from Lanstan.

If the name Lanstan is one that sounds familiar to you, then it might just be thanks in part to his 2017 viral track ‘Garn Servo’, which saw the young artist receive a well-deserved spotlight.

Fast-forward a few years, and the tracks have continued to arrive for Lanstan, with tracks like ‘Dream State’, ‘Go To Sleep’, and this year’s ‘Blueprint’ arriving to showcase the 21-year-old’s exceptional skills.

Now, his latest cut has arrived, with ‘Trophy’ serving as one of his boldest and most ambitious to date, albeit with the inimitable talent and enthusiasm needed to turn this tune into an undeniable winner.

“I usually begin writing any song with one standalone melody,” Lanstan explains of the track. “I feel like within any instrumental there is only one perfect melody and my first task is always to find it. Once I’ve found it, the rest of the song seems to build itself naturally around it.

“With ‘Trophy’ I heard the melody instantly and sang it out loud during my first listen of the beat. The entrancingly rhythmic flute and guitars seemed to tell a story of pain and struggle, but at the same time felt victorious.”

Though each of his tracks differ in their vibe, the undeniable raw talent, power, and rapid-fire lyricism that Lanstan possesses is on full display at every turn.

While ‘Trophy’ is undoubtedly on track to be regarded as one of the year’s most essential hip-hop releases, it’s not officially out until Friday, September 18th. However, if you simply can’t wait that long, just scroll down a little bit further and have your world turned upside down by the raw power of ‘Trophy’.

Check out ‘Trophy’ by Lanstan: