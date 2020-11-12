Eclectic Sydney duo Plastic Face are back at it again, sharing their curiously inviting, and delightfully bizarre new single, ‘HiiViSiON’.

If you’re not yet across the work of Sydney’s Plastic Face, then you might want to prepare yourself for the discovery of your new favourite band, with the group’s latest single providing a great example of what makes them so unique.

Having only been on the scene for a short time, the pair (comprising Pete Stals and Will Coleman) shared their debut single, ‘2HEADEDHORSE’, back in October, offering an insight into the eclectic electronic sound that they dish out. Now, only weeks later, they’re back at it again, this time armed with the brooding ‘HiiViSiON’.

Serving as something of an intriguing exploration into a very strange state of mind, the duo harness a sound which is reminiscent of the classic ’90s house music scene, albeit armed with a distinctly Australian lean in the same vein of big names such as Flume, RÜFÜS DU SOL, or even Tame Impala.

Whatever it is that you take away from their work, Plastic Face note that the music is there for the listener to interpret however they will, with no particular inspiration other than the year that has been informing their creative direction.

“The song isn’t really about someone, it’s more a state of mind,” Stals and Coleman explain. “This year has been so bananas it kind of represents our feeling towards it…Life and experiences make us tick, strange and unique.”

Equal parts boisterous and introspective, while managing to be both a meditative groover and a dancefloor banger, ‘HiiViSiON’ is just another early example of the sort of work that Plastic Face have up their sleeves, with plenty more to come from this uniquely refreshing duo.

“We absolutely, positively cannot wait to unleash our music onto the world, we’ve loved making it, it’s been such a random unique process as it always is with the two of us,” the explain. “We are so amped and can’t wait for everyone to wrap their eyes and ears around our work.”

If you’re liking the sound of it so far, then you might want to make sure your alarm is set for Tuesday, November 17th, when the track is released into the world. If you can’t wait that long though, simply scroll on down and give ‘HiiViSiON’ an early listen.

Check out ‘HiiViSiON’ by Plastic Face: