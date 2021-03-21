Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

After a few years between drinks, Sydney’s Restless Leg are gearing up to share a new album, with the video to new single ‘The Wheel It Turns’ arriving today.

Having first formed early last decade when former bandmates guitarist/vocalist Ben Chamie (Peabody) and drummer Jared Harrison (Peabody, Infinity Broke, Bluebottle Kiss) found themselves at a “musical loose end”. Before long, the recruiting of Fiona Whalley (The Exile Co.) on bass saw the group rounded out, with a live debut taking place after barely a fortnight of rehearsal.

Since then, the group have shared two stunning albums, including their self-titled 2013 debut, and 2017’s Some Kind of Restless, which brought with it the addition of guitarist Adam Taylor (Sam Shinazzi Band). With slick compositions and down-to-earth lyrics, the group’s summery sound found them gigging relentlessly over the years, forever earning comparisons to the likes of The Clean and The Velvet Underground.

Now, a few years on, the group are gearing up to release their first new album in four years, with Bluebottle Kiss’ Jamie Hutchings taking on production duties, including on first single, ‘The Wheel It Turns’.

“Ah, the lottery of life,” Chamie said in a statement. “‘Another year, another one / so I tallied up everything I done’ is a happy rumination on the ever-changing, cyclical nature of life – with stabby keyboards à la The Clean’s ‘Tally Ho’ and in a two-minute pop song format.

“Adam’s 12-string guitar, sparkles like the Byrds and the Go-Betweens at the same time. It’s the perfect soundtrack for a quick bike ride to the shops on a bright sunny morning, but a difficult earworm to dislodge.”

Backed by a dizzying video shot on an iPhone, both the song and the clip are a mesmerising example of what makes a group like Restless Leg as impossible to ignore as their namesake.

Restless Leg are currently on track to release new album Dream Buffet in June of this year, with first single ‘The Wheel It Turns’ set to receive a full launch at Sydney’s Moshpit this Friday, with special guests Key Out and Lewis Goldmark.

Full details are available below, but if you can’t wait until the official release of ‘The Wheel It Turns’ tomorrow, you can give it an early preview below.

Check out ‘The Wheel It Turns’ by Restless Leg:

Restless Leg – ‘The Wheel It Turns’ Launch

Friday, March 26th

(With Key Out and Lewis Goldmark)

MoshPit Bar, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Zenn