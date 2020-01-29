If you’re someone who likes their music delivered with raw emotion and stunning beauty, then you might want to wrap your listening gear around ‘From Dust’, the debut single from Sage.

Ask anyone, and they’ll tell you that this year is gearing up to be a veritable auditory feast when it comes to new records. However, between new releases from some of the world’s biggest stadium-playing artists, it’s now become quite apparent that one of the best will be coming your way thanks to Australia’s own Sage.

A singer-songwriter with a mesmerising talent for backing it up with ethereal cello compositions, Sage is gearing up to release Tethered, her debut EP, in just under a month. However, to get us all excited for the upcoming release, we’ve now received ‘From Dust’, her gorgeous debut single.

Taking clear inspiration from greats like Joni Mitchell and Laura Marling, ‘From Dust’ sees Sage’s exemplary talent on full display, sharing a gentle yet powerful track that leaves you wanting so much more from the second it wraps up.

“This song is about soulmates, innocence, memories, and endless love,” explained Sage. “It’s one of those miracle songs that was written in no time at all by myself in my run-down apartment.

“When I sing this song, I think about the movie Stardust. At the end of the film the two star-crossed lovers, having lived a full and beautiful life together, pass away and become stars in the sky, their love living on forever and shining over everyone. There’s longing involved, but also hope.”

As stunning as Sage makes it sound, ‘From Dust’ showcases her elegant vocals deftly delivering powerful, introspective lyrics, while it serves as a welcoming respite from the harsh realities of life outside.

Though ‘From Dust’ serves as her debut single, Sage’s upcoming EP is already on track to be one of the finest releases you’ll hear all year, with the tracks showcasing a glorious array of her folk-pop compositions.

“This EP was a cleansing process of feelings I wanted to get out of my system through music,” Sage explains. “The concept behind Tethered was to write a collection of songs about things that can hold us back and keep us tethered to our place in life, in the hopes of understanding these experiences and learning to let go.

“Feeling stuck is a terrible thing so I always try to change and improve.”

“I knew I had to work with Richard [Vaudrey, producer/engineer] because he embodies so many things I wanted to do as an independent artist,” she continued. “Having an engineer who is also a singer-songwriter-cellist like myself was so useful in the studio and nothing ever got lost in translation between us.”

Sage’s ‘From Dust’ is set for release on February 3rd, but you can give it a listen below. Be sure to check out Tethered when it drops on February 27th and quickly becomes one of the year’s most beloved releases.

Check out ‘From Dust’ by Sage: