In a year that has been fraught with disappointment, The Grogans have offered up a rare ray of sunshine, sharing their new album, Day / To / Day ahead of its official release.

If you’ve so much as looked toward the Victorian music scene in the last few years, then The Grogans would be a name you’re already familiar with. You might have heard their work on triple j, or seen them at a typically lively show around the place, but ever since they first formed in high school, the “garage/surf” trip have been dishing out stunning tunes at every turn.

With 2019 bringing with it their debut album, Just What You Want (the most fittingly-titled album since Kaiser Chiefs’ Employment), most fans figured it could be a while before we began to hear new tunes from the acclaimed outfit. However, when tracks like ‘Got A Girl’ and ‘Dead Weight’ emerged, it was obvious that new work was on the way.

Indeed, the group had been hard at work crating a new album, with Day / To / Day officially set to be released on Friday, November 13th. Rooted in ’60s and ’70s surf rock sounds, and mixed in with contemporary slacker influences, the album is a liberating showcase of cheeky escapism that sums up the very essence of The Grogans.

“We wanted to build off of our last album and EPs, writing songs that we enjoy playing and listening to,” the band explained. “It’s got a bit more of a ’60s surf sound than our last releases; we just like that era – the style, the sound of the time, the cars.

“We also tried to have less limits, to show our wide variety and bigger picture of what The Grogans are, who we collectively are as people.”

Recorded at the Grogans HQ in Ocean Grove, the location gave the group a chance to hole up in a relaxed setting, filled with making music, skating, and hanging out. The result was an experience that allowed new ideas to form in a natural manner, with the vibe of a laidback jam session permeating the record. Recorded by vocalist and guitarist Quin Grunden and featuring the engineering talents of Steve Corrao, the end result is one that seems almost custom built for the same environment from which it spawned.

“[The recording process was the] same as what we usually do; a couple of months writing, then we take a week off and lock ourselves away to get the majority of the recording done, then polish it up with added tracks at Grogs HQ,” the group explained.

“This time was in Ocean Grove, which was really relaxing. We’d surf, skate and just hang out without too much structure to the recording.”

The Grogans are on track to release Day / To / Day on Friday, November 13th, but if you simply can’t wait that long (and trust us, you wouldn’t want to wait a single second more), you can give it an early stream below.

Check out Day / To / Day by The Grogans: