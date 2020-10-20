Melbourne-based rockers The Grogans have dropped a banging new single called ‘Got A Girl’ and there’s more to come.

After giving us a nice little teaser with the release of their ‘Dead Weight’ single back in July, The Grogans have now moved onto the full entrée with their latest single, ‘Got A Girl’.

Clocking in a smidge over two minutes, ‘Got A Girl’ is everything that we’ve come to love about the Grogans – fast surf rock guitars and lyrics about living life to the fullest.

It’s definitely a step forward for the trio from Melbourne, who have really given it their all since bursting onto the scene back in 2017. In just a few years, they’ve released three EPs and a full album, as well as established themselves as one of the best rising acts right now.

With ‘Got A Girl’, we’re getting a taste of what’s next for the band, who are still growing and learning with each passing release.

“We wanted to build off of our last album and EPs, writing songs that we enjoy playing and listening to,” says the band. “It’s got a bit more of a 60s surf sound than our last releases; we just like that era – the style, the sound of the time, the cars.”

“We also tried to have less limits, to show our wide variety and bigger picture of what The Grogans are, who we collectively are as people.”

While ‘Got A Girl’ is holding everyone’s attention now, it is merely the precursor to the main course: The Grogans’ upcoming new album Day / To / Day.

Recorded out in Ocean Grove, it seems like the trip are really leaning into the surf sound this time around.

Needless to say, we’re pretty damn keen on seeing what the Grogans have in store for us this time around with Day / To / Day when it is released on Friday, November 13th.

Check out ‘Got A Girl’ by The Grogans: