The Jensens have furthered their reputation as purveyors of energetic, hook-laden tunes, sharing the clip to their latest single, ‘Paper Walls’.

When The Jensens burst onto the Brisbane music scene a number of years back back, few knew the sort of impact the group would make thanks to their indie anthems, mixing garage rock with pop-influenced compositions to bring about something truly unique.

Sharing their self-produced record, Hyacinth Haze, in 2019, the group unleashed ‘River Of Gold’ back in March, leaving everyone to wonder what’s next. Now, with a new album on track for 2021, the group have shared their latest track, with the video to ‘Paper Walls’ arriving today.

With a sound reminiscent of indie legends such as The Strokes, Bloc Party, and even Tame Impala, there’s something a bit heavy under the surface of their tunes, with vocalist and guitarist Joe White noting that the meaning behind ‘Paper Walls’ is something everyone can relate to.

“Paper walls are resolutions without any weight – like sand castle promises to yourself, washed away by the weekend,” he explains. “Unending internal conversations about doing more, being more, and seeing more, when you realise you’ve once again chosen bad habits over hard work. And who could blame you?

“But there’s still a desire for self improvement that doesn’t go away, so you turn your back on your former self, again and again. It’s not about being hard on yourself, it’s about having faith in a vision of a better version of you.”

An undeniable dance-floor filler, the group have now paired their new single with an equally-enticing video, with James Hornsby directing, filming, and editing a split-screen clip that showcases the group’s frivolity and friendship, whilst managing to deliver a visual accompaniment that feels as euphoric as the song itself.

The Jensens are on track to release their new album, Hammer And Blush, in May of next year, with White noting the record is “equal parts fear of and optimism for the future, regret and pride for the past and an observation of what is.”

In the meantime, Queensland fans are lucky enough to see the group performing a handful of rare live shows between November and December, with a trio of dates planned for the coming months. However, if you can’t quite wait that long for The Jensens to return to your ears, be sure to check out their new single, ‘Paper Walls’, below.

Check out the video to ‘Paper Walls’ by The Jensens:

The Jensens ‘Paper Walls’ Tour

Friday, November 6th

Solbar, Sunshine Coast, QLD

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, December 4th

Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Burleigh Heads, QLD

Tickets: Mo’s Desert Clubhouse

Friday, December 11th

Official Single Launch

Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Eventbrite