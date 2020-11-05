Sydney-based singer-songwriter Thomas Keating found some inspiration during the cold winter for his new single ‘Cold Night’.

After making a big splash with his first single ‘Begin Again’, which drew acclaim and a nomination at the 2018 Americana Music Prize Of Australia, Thomas Keating has continued his upward trajectory as one of Australia’s rising indie artists.

Now the Sydney-based singer-songwriter is back with his latest single ‘Cold Night’, which is poised to send shivers up your spine.

Inspired by the cold Melbourne winter and dreary early mornings, ‘Cold Night’ is reminiscent of Elliot Smith and Phoebe Bridgers with its delicate tone and soft vocals while the lyrics reflect a sense of yearning.

“A few years ago, I moved to Melbourne for the year,” explained Keating, “I moved in the middle of winter, I was living in Fitzroy and I was feeling pretty down and lonely since I hardly knew anyone in this new city, and I could not believe how cold it was!”

“I was working at this café at the time and I would start at six in the morning and walk to work. I came up with lyric for the chorus as I was walking to work one morning.”

This feeling of coldness is reflected in the music video directed by Kieran Gilfeather. The video depicts scenes of Keating performing at a piano in a dimly-lit room, which are intercut with scenes of Keating sitting beside another person as he drives down a highway at night.

“Kieran and I came up with the concept together,” says Keating. “I wanted to do something with the video clip that expressed the yearning and lonely feeling I was experiencing when I wrote the song.”

“I wanted to use the video to express the difficulties that can be experienced in a relationship, how love can be beautiful but also complicated at the same time.”

It goes without saying that 2020 has been a tough year for everyone but ‘Cold Night’ is something of a highlight for Keating.

“It’s been a really interesting time,” reflects Keating. “It has pretty much taken touring and performing off the table for me. I moved into a new studio though, with a bunch of other musicians, so I have actually really enjoyed the time writing and collaborating.”

Check out ‘Cold Night’ by Thomas Keating: