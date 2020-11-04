Tiarnie is back with her latest single, ‘Don’t Ask Me’, and it’s a banger that sees the rising singer-songwriter being unafraid to get vulnerable.

Chances are you may have heard cuts off Tiarnie’s debut EP, Consistently Inconsistent, on the radio these last few months. If you haven’t, we suggest you jump onboard the Tiarnie train because she’s back with a thumping new single off her upcoming sophomore EP.

Titled ‘Don’t Ask Me’ and recorded at the Grove Studios on NSW’s Central Coast, the single is an emotionally charged indie pop banger that sees the emerging Aussie singer-songwriter bare her soul about her sexuality and relationships.

“‘Don’t Ask Me’ is a personal song about struggling with my sexuality and how identifying as queer affects my current heterosexual relationship,” says Tiarnie in a press release. “For me, there’s always been this constant tug-of-war between the comfortability and warmth of a stable relationship, and the excitement and fear of the unknown.”

“Writing ‘Don’t Ask Me’ was a way for me to wrap my head around this – I let my imagination run wild to ponder my “What if’s?”. The song became its own entity throughout the writing process as it helped me identify the main question in the bridge: “Am I bi-curious or just notorious for fucking good things up?”

Accompanying the single is a stunning music video which was filmed in Coledale, NSW, by Kane Presland, who has worked alongside Tiarnie on a number of upcoming music videos and projects.

Featuring cameos from Tiarne’s live band members – Logan Ritchie, Stirling Jayasuriya and Tahlia McLennan – the video is a visual depiction of the song’s soul-baring narrative.

“I pictured a girl standing out the front of her ex-lovers house, taking a deep breath before knocking on the front door and apologising,” Tiarnie says of the music video. “The extended one-take of me staring down the camera lens served to break the fourth wall, so the viewer is exposed to my vulnerability and sincerity as they feel as if the song is directed at them.”

“I think sometimes you have to experience something to realise that it’s not what you want, and that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.”

In addition to ‘Don’t Ask Me’ and her new EP, Tiarnie will also be embarking on an East Coast tour. Sydney-siders will be pleased to know that she will be performing at the Potts Point Hotel on Friday, November 20th, so don’t miss out.

After making a huge splash with Consistently Inconsistent, it seems like there’s a lot more to come from this ambitious Aussie singer-songwriter and we can’t wait to follow her journey.

Check out ‘Don’t Ask Me’ by Tiarnie: