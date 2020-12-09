Get the latest Indie Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Boy & Bear drummer Tim Hart has been hard at work in 2020 and now he’s emerged from his creative blitz with a new single ‘Cold Comfort’.

While 2020 has been a disruptive year for music, Boy & Bear have kept their heads down and focused on making new stuff and touring when they can. Yet for drummer Tim Hart, he’s somehow managed to also find the time to work on his next solo project and now’s he’s ready to give everyone a glimpse of it with the release of his new single ‘Cold Comfort’.

Described as a love story gone awry, ‘Cold Comfort’ blends the folky Boy & Bear guitar sound we all know and love with lush instrumentation and some introspective writing from Tim.

“It’s angry, toxic and bitter,” says Tim. “It’s all about the emotion in the heat of things going wrong.”

‘Cold Comfort’ is just a taster of what’s to come from Tim Hart as it’s just one cut off the talented singer-songwriter’s upcoming solo album, Winning Hand, which will be his third solo release and is scheduled for a Friday, February 19th, 2021, release.

Recorded at Sydney’s Golden Retriever Studios with a full band for the first time, Winning Hand is part travel book, part private diary, and will see Tim dive into some heady themes like longing, love, and heartbreak, all of which are quite appropriate given the strange times we’re all living in.

“Now more than ever I want to be able to connect with people. Share stories and songs,” says Tim of his approach to Winning Hand. “I think that’s what we all need in a year that has been so unpredictable and tough.”

Based on the gut-wrenchingly beautiful ‘Cold Comfort’ so far, it seems like we’re going to be in for an emotional journey when Winning Hand drops in 2021.

Check out 'Cold Comfort' by Tim Hart: