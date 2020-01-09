It’s been a long time coming, but Adelaide heavyweights Venice Queens have kicked off the new year with ‘Punchdrunk’, the infectious new taste of their upcoming EP.

It was only a few years ago that the Aussie music scene expanded to make way for Adelaide’s Venice Queens.

A talented quintet who cite rock bands like Red Hot Chili Peppers, INXS, and Arctic Monkeys as their influences, it wasn’t long before the group found themselves recording music, releasing it to critical acclaim, and touring around the country, supporting the likes of Kingswood and Lime Cordiale.

As the years have gone on, the music has followed, and Venice Queens said farewell to 2019 following the release of two new original tracks, with ‘Eddie’s Castle’ serving as an ode to Adelaide’s beloved Ed Castle Hotel.

Now, as we enter 2020, the group have shared ‘Punchdrunk’, the latest single from their forthcoming EP.

Recorded at Adelaide’s Chapel Lane Studios with Simon Kither, and mixed by Grammy nominated and ARIA winning producer Adrian Breakspear (Gang of Youths, Pharrell Williams), the new single is a hazy piece of indie rock, bathed in summer vibes and perfect for long, hot afternoons by the pool.

“We like to think it’s the perfect summer feel good tune, like a tropical cocktail, it’s a nice blend of indie pop on the rocks with a subtle hint of something silly,” the group explained. “The sort of song you hear muffled in the background of a Hollywood summer pool party scene.

“The overall sound we were going for suited a vision or a setting rather than a sound we had in mind, which was different to how we had had music recorded and mixed in the past. It’s a song that has evolved significantly from where we wrote it, which is also new for us.”

‘Punchdrunk’ isn’t officially out until January 17th, but if you’re eager to nab yourself a sneak peek, you can check out the song in the Soundcloud player below.

If you love what you’re hearing, you can catch the group in Victoria, Queensland, and South Australia across the next month as part of their summer tour.

Check out ‘Punchdrunk’ by Venice Queens: