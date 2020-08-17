Sydney’s Yawdoesitall has returned with his second single for the year, unleashing the smooth laidback jam that is ‘ARMADILLO’.

Ever since he first hit the scene back in 2018, Yawdoesitall has been setting himself apart as one of the most promising names in the game. With tracks like ‘The Man’ and ‘Free Zone’ helping establish his name, February brought with it the majesty of ‘Get It’, which saw him teaming up with Sydney artist and songwriter Sumatra.

Now, Yawdoesitall is back with another killer offering, sharing the exceptional ‘ARMADILLO’ ahead of its official release this Friday.

Described as something of “a cliché love song”, there’s nothing quite like what ‘ARMADILLO’ serves up, with slick rhymes, smooth vibes, and enticing beats (plus a striking piece of cover art) complemented by the addition of the gorgeous vocals of Maina Doe, which turns the “cliché love song” into something of a conversation between two lovers.

“Collaborating with Maina Doe wasn’t face to face, but magic was made,” Yawdoesital explained of their pairing. “She’s definitely one of the most talented singers out these ways and [I] can’t wait to make more magic with her.”

Arguably one of the most enticing jams you’ll find yourself grooving to this week, ‘ARMADILLO’ is a testament to the work created between Yawdoesitall and Sumatra, with the pair reportedly striking gold from the get-go, and delivering this track from their first session.

‘ARMADILLO’ is on track to be officially released on Friday, August 21st, but if you’re eager to capture the magic just a little bit early, scroll on down to check it out now.

While Yawdoesitall has been turning heads thanks to his mesmerising compositions for a couple of years now, there’s no denying that the best is still yet to come. Check out ‘ARMADILLO’ below, and experience just how Yawdoesitall has done it again.

Check out ‘ARMADILLO’ by Yawdoesitall: