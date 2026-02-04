The frontman for the mysterious and up-and-coming PRESIDENT doesn’t want his band to be compared to Sleep Token.

In a new interview with Metal Hammer, the band’s anonymous lead singer insisted that PRESIDENT being compared to Sleep Token is “fucking lazy.”

The frontman argued that just because they both wear masks, keep their identities secret, and share the same management company (Future History) doesn’t make them the same band.

“I mean, yes, we have the same management, and we both wear masks,” they said. “Those are both facts… you got me! It’s like, is that it?! That’s all you’ve got? It’s hardly a new thing, is it, wearing masks?!”

PRESIDENT previously had to refute industry plant accusations that came their way following their meteoric rise in music last year.

The masked collective, who supported UK heavyweights Architects on their Australian tour, sparked intense debate after securing a coveted Download Festival slot armed with nothing more than cryptic promotional videos and zero released music.

“People find it hard to accept that something can just explode organically,” their frontman said last year. “But if something’s getting a lot of attention, you’re gonna draw equal measures of hate as you are love.”

Mr. President acknowledged the unprecedented nature of their approach, admitting he “couldn’t have planned a harder way to introduce PRESIDENT into the world.” The frontman emphasised the high-stakes gamble involved in their strategy, noting that “if it went wrong, it would have been a fucking disaster.”

The vocalist rejected suggestions of corporate backing, stating: “When you blow up really quickly, it’s assumed by [sic] you’re backed by a huge corporate machine.” Despite the polarising reception, Mr. President maintained his stance on authenticity while acknowledging the divisive nature of their rapid ascent.

Mr. President revealed progress on their debut full-length album last year, with four songs already completed. “[…] I’d say three of those are the best I’ve ever written,” he declared confidently. “This album is going to be an evolution. It takes bits of the EP, and it’s pushing certain elements even further.”