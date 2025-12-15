Mysterious metal outfit PRESIDENT have addressed the swirling industry plant accusations that dominated conversations surrounding their meteoric rise throughout 2025.

The masked collective, who just supported UK heavyweights Architects on their Australian tour, sparked intense debate after securing a coveted Download Festival slot armed with nothing more than cryptic promotional videos and zero released music.

Speaking to Metal Hammer UK (as per Metal Injection), the enigmatic frontman known as Mr. President offered his perspective on the controversy that has shadowed the band’s emergence. “People find it hard to accept that something can just explode organically,” he explained. “But if something’s getting a lot of attention, you’re gonna draw equal measures of hate as you are love.”

The industry plant allegations reached fever pitch when fans discovered that the PRESIDENT trademark belonged to Charlie Simpson, the established musician known for his work with Busted and Fightstar. This revelation shifted the narrative from accusations of artificial backing to questions about leveraging existing industry connections and resources built over decades of musical experience.

Mr. President acknowledged the unprecedented nature of their approach, admitting he “couldn’t have planned a harder way to introduce PRESIDENT into the world.” The frontman emphasised the high-stakes gamble involved in their strategy, noting that “if it went wrong, it would have been a fucking disaster.”

The vocalist rejected suggestions of corporate backing, stating: “When you blow up really quickly, it’s assumed by [sic] you’re backed by a huge corporate machine.” Despite the polarising reception, Mr. President maintained his stance on authenticity while acknowledging the divisive nature of their rapid ascent.

Looking ahead, PRESIDENT appear undeterred by the controversy surrounding their origins. Mr. President revealed progress on their debut full-length album, with four songs already completed. “[…] I’d say three of those are the best I’ve ever written,” he declared confidently. “This album is going to be an evolution. It takes bits of the EP, and it’s pushing certain elements even further.”