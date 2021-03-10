Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

The enigmatic and ever intriguing, Bobby Gillespie of Scottish, genre-transcending rock group, Primal Scream is set to detail his colourful life in an official memoir.

The memoir, titled, Tenement Kid is set to depict Gillespie’s, “story in his own words, up to the recording and release of ‘Screamadelica’.”

As per Clash, Gillespie wrote the memoir during lockdown last year and that it was certainly a long time coming.

On the decision to write the memoir, Gillespie said, “The publisher Lee Brackstone has been hassling me for years to write a book. I always rebuffed him with some excuse or the other. At the beginning of 2020 I wanted to challenge myself creatively and do something I had never done before.”

He continued, “I didn’t want to write another rock record, I’d done plenty of those, so, I decided to write a memoir of my early life and worked on it all through the summer, autumn and winter of 2020 and here it is.”

“It is titled Tenement Kid as I spent the first ten years of my life living in one. I am very proud of it. I hope you enjoy reading it as much as I did writing it.”

Lee Brackstone, of the memoir’s publisher, White Rabbit also commented on the memoir, saying that he’s been trying to persuade Gillespie to write one for a decade because he knew that, “he would write something that is so much more than your usual rockstar memoir.”

Brackstone added, “Tenement Kid is many things: the story of Primal Scream and the early years of Jesus and Mary Chain, a paean to Glasgow in the ‘60s and ‘70s, long since disappeared, a work of social history and memoir that burns with political fervour and driven intensity. It is also of course a compelling account of punk, the acid house years and the Second Summer of Love.”

“After the year we have all experienced it is the tonic we all need: a joyful, celebratory and beautifully written book which will remind us of better times, just – as we hope – those better times might be returning.”

The memoir will be available this year on October 28th.

Watch ‘Loaded’ by Primal Scream.