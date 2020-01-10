Foo Fighters, Alicia Keys, John Legend and Usher will perform at a special Prince tribute concert among many others, set to take place after the 2020 Grammy Awards and air on television later this year, as confirmed by Rolling Stone.

Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince will be held January 28th, just two days after the official Grammys celebrations, and will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, followed by an April television broadcast.

Former Prince drummer Sheila E. will serve as the night’s musical director alongside longtime Prince associates Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. The lineup also includes Beck, Common, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Earth, Wind & Fire, St. Vincent, Mavis Staples, Chris Martin, Gary Clark, Jr. and Juanes.

The show will also feature several Prince collaborators, including Susanna Hoffs of the Bangles (who sang the Prince-written hit ‘Manic Monday’), and Morris Day and the Time. The musician’s old band, the Revolution, have also signed on, with drummer Bobby Z.

They recently sat down with Rolling Stone to tell them that the group “are involved and looking forward to honouring Prince.”

Sheila E. also made a statement on the tribute performance.

“I was very honoured to be able to do this for so many reasons, but to be able to help celebrate the life of a dear friend and be a part of this and be a musical director is awesome,” Sheila E. says.

In a statement, Recording Academy President/CEO Deborah Dugan said, “Prince. The Purple One. His Royal Badness — regardless of how you identify him, he is indisputably one of the greatest musical virtuosos of all time. With his subversive attitude and commanding nature, he straddled musical genres and created electrifying music that was bursting with character. He continues to serve as an inspirational icon for artists and fans worldwide, and we are so honoured to pay tribute to his legacy.”

Much like the “grammy salute” concerts that have come before, this Prince show will offer fans the opportunity to not just relive Prince’s iconic tunes, but also hear them redone with a fresh new take.

Watch the video for ‘Uptown’ below.