The Prince Estate has unveiled a previously unheard track, in anticipation of the forthcoming expanded reissue of Sign O’ The Times.

The track, ‘I Need A Man’, was helmed back in January, 1987. Recorded by engineer Susan Rogers at the Washington Avenue Warehouse mere months before Prince’s Paisley Park Studios opened.

Prince offered the track to singer and guitarist Bonnie Raitt after operations at Paisley Park kicked off. It marked the first of four songs he offered to the musician — who was once contemplating signing with Prince’s Paisley Park label, before ultimately going with Capitol.

Listen to ‘I Need A Man’ by Prince:

The Sign o’ the Times reissue will arrive on September 25th. The release will see the album’s original tracks remastered, in addition to over 60 previously unreleased tracks from the Purple One’s vault and two concert recordings: An audio version of Prince’s 1987 concert at Stadium Galgenwaard in the Netherlands, and a DVD of the New Year’s Eve benefit concert that he held at Paisley Park on December 31, 1987.