Fancy listening to a previously unreleased Prince song? Of course you do.

As per Rolling Stone, the previously unreleased “Stone” has been shared with the world — listen below.

Prince recorded the funky song, which was written by songwriters Sandra St. Victor, Tom Hammer, and Jules Van Even, all the way back in 1995, just over three decades ago.

That was the same year the late, great singer released The Gold Experience, but it’s set to finally get an official release on the forthcoming all-previously-unreleased compilation Timeless, set for release on August 28th.

The compilation features 10 tracks, with each one taken from every a different decade of Prince’s lengthy career. It ends with a live performance of “How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore?”, which he recorded in 2016, the year of his passing.

Timeless will be available to stream as well as purchase on CD and vinyl.

The Prince Estate is set to preview the compilation this week during its ‘Prince Celebration’ in Minneapolis, US.

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The Prince estate previously shared “With This Tear”, another track on Timeless, back in April, which marked the 10th anniversary of the singer’s death.

“With This Tear” was recorded in 1991, about a month after Prince released Diamonds and Pearls. Unlike “Stone”, however, Prince wrote “With This Tear” himself, and he also played every instrument on the recording.

Another musical great, Céline Dion, ended up recording the song the following year, and yet another musical great, um, Carmen Electra, included a snippet of it on her self-titled album the year after that.

Check out the Timeless tracklist below. We’ll bring you more news of compilation tracks as they drop.

Timeless tracklist:

1. “I Am You” (1977)

2. “Tick Tick Bang” (1981)

3. “Heaven” (1985)

4. “I Wonder” (1989)

5. “With This Tear” (1991)

6. “Stone” (1995)

7. “Calabama” (2003)

8. “The Guilty Ones” (2007)

9. “Bestest Friend” (2012)

10. “How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore? (Live)” (2016)