Much to the delight of his legion of fans, Prince’s long-awaited lost album Welcome 2 America has finally been released.

The album was recorded in 2010 before it was placed in the late musician’s vault ahead of his tour of the same name and has not seen the light of day until now.

The 12- track record contains the previously released singles “Born 2 Die,” “Hot Summer,” and the title track, as well as never-before-heard songs like “Running Game (Son of a Slave Master),” “Stand Up and B Strong,” and “One Day We Will All B Free.”

On top of that, it also features additional backing vocals by New Power Generation singers Liv Warfield, Shelby J., and Elisa Fiorillo, as well as bass by Talk Wilkinson.

“The world is fraught with misin4mation. George Orwell’s vision of the future is here. We need 2 remain steadfast in faith in the trying times ahead,” Prince said in a 2010 statement released by his estate ahead of the album’s unveiling.

According to the estate, the album “documents Prince’s concerns, hopes, and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice.”

A deluxe edition of Welcome 2 America also contains a Blu-ray of Prince’s concert at LA’s The Forum in April 2011.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

You can read more about this topic over at the Prince Observer.

Welcome 2 America tracklist:

1. ‘Welcome 2 America’

2. ‘Running Game (Son of a Slave Master)’

3. ‘Born 2 Die’

4. ‘1000 Light Years From Here’

5. ‘Hot Summer’

6. ‘Stand Up and B Strong’

7. ‘Check the Record’

8. ‘Same Page, Different Book’

9. ‘When She Comes’

10. ‘1010 (Rin Tin Tin)’

11. ‘Yes’

12. ‘One Day We Will All B Free’

Check out Prince’s lost album Welcome 2 America: