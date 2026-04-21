Prince’s estate has cracked open the legendary vault once again, unearthing the original recording of “With This Tear”, a powerful ballad he penned back in 1991.

The release marks the 10th anniversary of his passing, offering fans another precious look inside the archives of an artist whose genius continues to unfold. The track is a deeply personal and reflective ballad, showcasing a softer side of Prince.

It’s built around his impassioned vocals and layered instrumentation that he, of course, crafted entirely himself at his legendary Paisley Park studio. It’s a raw, emotional performance that captures a sense of longing and vulnerability.

Per Rolling Stone, the song has been accompanied with a new video, opening with a clip from his Purple Rain era, in which Prince reflects on his artistic aspirations in relation to Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision for equality: “When I was younger, I always said that one day I would play all types of music, and not be judged for the colour of my skin, but the quality of my work. Hopefully that will continue.”

While Prince handled every aspect of the recording in November 1991 – production, arrangement, composition, and all instruments – he didn’t initially intend for it to be his own release. The song was first offered to singer Jevetta Steele before being given to Céline Dion.

Dion recorded and released her own version on her 1992 self-titled album. While a brief sample of Prince’s version apparently surfaced on a Carmen Electra album a year later, his original recording has remained unheard by the public until now.

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To ensure it meets the high standards the artist himself would have demanded, this new version has been given a fresh mix and master by Grammy-nominated producer Chris James, a long-time collaborator who worked with Prince on his later albums Art Official Age and HITnRUN Phase Two.

This release isn’t just a one-off tribute. As reported by NME, it signals the start of a bigger initiative to issue previously unheard material from a shelved album project, slated for release later in 2026.