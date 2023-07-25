Princess Chelsea has announced a New Zealand tour.

In April, Princess Chelsea won the prestigious Taite Music Prize for her wonderful album Everything Is Going to Be Alright, despite facing strong competition from the likes of Marlon Williams, The Beths, and Fazerdaze.

“Over her first four albums, Chelsea Nikkel conjured glistening pop gems and her fifth release as Princess Chelsea, Everything Is Going to Be Alright, is no different,” Rolling Stone AU/NZ wrote of the album in its countdown of the Best New Zealand Albums of 2022 “She explores the length and breadth of the genre on the album, brandishing baroque touches when she feels like it, performing as ethereally as Kate Bush if the moment calls for it; there hasn’t been a catchier pop song than “Forever Is a Charm” all year. In a just world, Princess Chelsea would be as renowned as Charli XCX.”

Princess Chelsea will now perform the album in full, from start to finish, on a special national tour. The singer-songwriter will perform in Auckland, Whanganui, Paekākāriki, and Wellington throughout October (see full dates below). Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 27th at 10am local time.

She’ll be backed by her impressive band, comprised of some of the country’s finest musicians, including Joshua Worthington-Church, Jasmine Balmer (Being.), and Simeon Kavanagh-Vincent (Lucky Boy^).

It was announced last week that Princess Chelsea is nominated for two awards at the upcoming 2023 Panhead Rolling Stone Aotearoa Awards. She’ll compete for Best Record and Best Single (“Forever Is a Charm”), with the winners set to be announced at an invite-only event in Auckland on September 20th.

Princess Chelsea 2023 New Zealand Tour

Tickets available via banishedmusic.com

Thursday, October 12th

Neck of the Woods, Auckland

Friday, October 13th

Porridge Watson, Whanganui

Saturday, October 14th

St Peter’s Village Hall, Paekākāriki

Sunday, October 15th

San Fran, Wellington