Melbourne’s massive rock and roll block party is returning to Victoria Park with a new plan for the new year.

LuliePalooza is turning five in 2026, and big birthdays like this call for big celebrations, so the festival has today revealed the lineup and festival changes that attendees can look forward to on March 21st.

For its 2026 edition, LuliePalooza is redesigning the festival precinct, relocating the stage to Victoria Park’s southwest corner — a move that the organisers hope will open more space, shade and sightlines for the crowd. That shift is complemented by an earlier start time and other accessibility upgrades, with new viewing platforms and an LED screen to make it easier for the whole crowd to enjoy the show.

In terms of a lineup, Grace Cummings is at the top of the bill, followed closely by Private Function for their final performance as a band, following their announcement that they’d be splitting up back in 2025. Also headlining is Big Noter, the latest project from legendary Aussie rapper Briggs.

WILSN adds a generous dash of rich modern soul to the mix, one that’s quickly balanced by Greek-Australian punk siblings Frenzee, who’ll no doubt bring an appropriately fiery set to the stage to get the crowd thrashing up a storm.

Benjamin Stewart will be performing with his full band, Slowly Slowly, in one of the first live shows the Victorian artist has played since releasing his second solo album, Junkdrawers, last December. Also on the bill are Melbourne-local rockers Grim Rhythm, five-piece punk alt band The Vovos, Frankston rock group The Gnomes, alt-country band Smith & Western Jury and The Grateful Dead tribute band The Deadnecks.

Beyond the main stage, the organisers promise skate sessions, the crowd-favourite bucking bull and plenty of food from Lulie Burgers and Dingo Ate My Taco, with cold drinks available all day. The Lulie VIP Bar will make a returning appearance as well, with a special musical guest that’s still being kept under wraps. In a 2026 first, you can grab a LuliePalooza showbag full of products from Archie Rose, Smoke Dreams, HAVN, Heaps Normal and more.

Tickets to LuliePalooza are on sale now via lulietavern.com.