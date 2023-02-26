A seriously impressive lineup has been confirmed for Promiseland, Australia’s first festival devoted to the sounds of Afrobeats, Amapiano, Reggae, and R&B.
Following a sell-out edition last year, Promiseland is returning in 2023 at Doug Jennings Park in the Gold Coast on the weekend of Saturday, September 30th-Sunday. October 1st.
Over a whopping 50 artists have been unveiled for Promise 2023, led by none other than Ms. Lauryn Hill herself. On her first visit to Australia in over four years, the hip hop and R&B legend will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her seminal solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.
Nigerian superstars Davido and Tems will make the journey to Queensland for the festival. From closer to home, acclaimed Kiwi acts L.A.B and Stan Walker will perform. Two special mystery guests are also set to be revealed soon.
Tickets to Promiseland go on sale on Wednesday, March 8th at 12pm local time. More than 21,000 people attended last year’s inaugural festival, so tickets are expected to go quickly.
“My partners Bernard Kumar, Andy Tuumaga and I had been working on the concept of a specialist festival to cater to Afrobeats, Amapiano, Reggae and R&B for some years, but our first attempts had to be shelved in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic,” festival spokesperson Emal Naim, of FestCo Events, says about Promiseland.
“We have all been deeply involved in the music sector as promoters, agents and international touring specialists for many years and knew that an event such as Promiseland was badly needed in Australia.
“Finally, after several false starts and cancellations, we managed to successfully stage the inaugural festival in October last year. We are now keen to establish Promiseland as a regular event on the Australian music calendar.”
You can check out the full extensive lineup below, featuring Fireboy DML, ONEFOUR, Kojey Radical, and many more.
Promiseland 2023
Saturday, September 30th-Sunday, October 1st
Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast, QLD
Tickets available via promiselandau.com
Lineup
Ms. Lauryn Hill (special 25th anniversary of Miseducation…)
Davido
Tems
Fireboy DML
L.A.B
Ayra Starr
Koffee
ONEFOUR
Aaradhna
DJ Noiz
Fiji
House Of Shem
Inner Circle
Katchafire
Kojey Radical
Lojay
Maleek Berry
Musa Keys
Peter Andre
Pheelz
Rebel Souljahz
Scorpion Kings
Stan Walker
Stonebwoy
The Compozers
Uncle Waffles
Aja-Bree
Amuthamc
Baby Prince
Big Skeez
Bina Butta
Cuuhraig
DSP
Fejoint
FIA
Gold Fang
Jaecy
Jaro Local
Jephy Jay
Kennyon Brown
Looney CK
Lowkey
Mike Akox
Nelz
Nokz
Sam V
Say True God
Sire
Swiss & ree
Th4 West
Temgazi
Tenelle
The 046
Wayno
Bender Brothers
CMJ
Dijok
DJ Discretion
Jazmine Nikitta
Kristelle
Mistah Cee
Pappafrank
Peter Gunz
PK
Rickxten
SZN
Tauafao Brothers
Talisha
Tikelz
Whatslively