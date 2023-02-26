A seriously impressive lineup has been confirmed for Promiseland, Australia’s first festival devoted to the sounds of Afrobeats, Amapiano, Reggae, and R&B.

Following a sell-out edition last year, Promiseland is returning in 2023 at Doug Jennings Park in the Gold Coast on the weekend of Saturday, September 30th-Sunday. October 1st.

Over a whopping 50 artists have been unveiled for Promise 2023, led by none other than Ms. Lauryn Hill herself. On her first visit to Australia in over four years, the hip hop and R&B legend will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her seminal solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Nigerian superstars Davido and Tems will make the journey to Queensland for the festival. From closer to home, acclaimed Kiwi acts L.A.B and Stan Walker will perform. Two special mystery guests are also set to be revealed soon.

Tickets to Promiseland go on sale on Wednesday, March 8th at 12pm local time. More than 21,000 people attended last year’s inaugural festival, so tickets are expected to go quickly.

“My partners Bernard Kumar, Andy Tuumaga and I had been working on the concept of a specialist festival to cater to Afrobeats, Amapiano, Reggae and R&B for some years, but our first attempts had to be shelved in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic,” festival spokesperson Emal Naim, of FestCo Events, says about Promiseland.

“We have all been deeply involved in the music sector as promoters, agents and international touring specialists for many years and knew that an event such as Promiseland was badly needed in Australia.

“Finally, after several false starts and cancellations, we managed to successfully stage the inaugural festival in October last year. We are now keen to establish Promiseland as a regular event on the Australian music calendar.”

You can check out the full extensive lineup below, featuring Fireboy DML, ONEFOUR, Kojey Radical, and many more.

Promiseland 2023

Saturday, September 30th-Sunday, October 1st

Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast, QLD

Tickets available via promiselandau.com

Lineup

Ms. Lauryn Hill (special 25th anniversary of Miseducation…)

Davido

Tems

Fireboy DML

L.A.B

Ayra Starr

Koffee

ONEFOUR

Aaradhna

DJ Noiz

Fiji

House Of Shem

Inner Circle

Katchafire

Kojey Radical

Lojay

Maleek Berry

Musa Keys

Peter Andre

Pheelz

Rebel Souljahz

Scorpion Kings

Stan Walker

Stonebwoy

The Compozers

Uncle Waffles

Aja-Bree

Amuthamc

Baby Prince

Big Skeez

Bina Butta

Cuuhraig

DSP

Fejoint

FIA

Gold Fang

Jaecy

Jaro Local

Jephy Jay

Kennyon Brown

Looney CK

Lowkey

Mike Akox

Nelz

Nokz

Sam V

Say True God

Sire

Swiss & ree

Th4 West

Temgazi

Tenelle

The 046

Wayno

Bender Brothers

CMJ

Dijok

DJ Discretion

Jazmine Nikitta

Kristelle

Mistah Cee

Pappafrank

Peter Gunz

PK

Rickxten

SZN

Tauafao Brothers

Talisha

Tikelz

Whatslively