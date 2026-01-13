A Bootleg Rascal gig on Saturday night took an unexpected turn when a fan decided it was the perfect place to pop the big question – and it didn’t go as he’d hoped.

In front of a lively crowd at The Triffid in Brisbane, a fan grabbed the mic to ask his partner to marry him, sharing that they had first bonded over the band some years earlier.

“We saw Bootleg Rascal about two years ago … they’re our favourite band, and I thought today, why not, you know? Maybe today’s the time,” he said, while dropping to one knee.

But, his girlfriend’s reaction wasn’t the ecstatic “yes” he was looking for. Instead, she declined, shook her head, and quickly left the stage while he remained kneeling, visibly taken aback. Moments later, someone in a Scooby-Doo costume helped him to his feet amid a mix of cheers and awkward silence.

The clip was shared by the band on social media, used to promote their breakup song “Reasons”. The lead single from Bootleg Rascal’s self-titled fourth album, released in late 2025, “Reasons” was co-written with Matt Collins of Wharves and produced with longtime collaborator Caleb Tasker.

It blends energetic indie rock and soulful hooks to explore themes of heartbreak and human connection, resulting in a dynamic, vibrant feel that’s become a highlight of the new album – their first in six years. The 11-song collection reflects on life, relationships and growth, and marks a confident evolution in the duo’s sound and songwriting.

The Brisbane gig marked the first show in celebration of the new album, with the tour continuing on across Australia throughout January and February.