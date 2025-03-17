A push to bring a New Year’s Eve music festival back to Sydney’s Bondi Beach will be put forward this week.

Per the Wentworth Courier, Waverley councillor Michelle Stephenson will raise a notice of motion this week to bring the event to Bondi Beach, which played host to the famous Shore Thing festival before its cancellation in 2014.

Prior to its axing, sparked by residents arguing that it brought antisocial behaviour and drove families away from the beach, the festival boasted some massive names throughout the years including Snoop Dogg, Calvin Harris, Skrillex, Flume, Underworld and The Presets.

“As a Bondi councillor one thing I consistently hear is how the community has lost it’s vibe. Many locals are crying out for ways to re connect and what better way than through music,” Stephenson told Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

“Continuing the tradition of New Year’s Eve parties at Bondi Beach not only upholds the area’s cultural heritage but also enhances Sydney’s global image as a lively and attractive tourist destination. These celebrations draw international attention, showcasing our vibrant lifestyle as well as our scenic beauty.

Local businesses including bars and restaurants are also looking for ways to increase visitors in a tough economic climate. While the Mardi Gras Bondi Beach Dance Party demonstrated that Council and the industry can work well together by instituting plans that minimise the impact to residents.

“Top tier talent performing on an iconic beach. Honestly can’t think of a better way to bring in the New Year.”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The proposal comes at a time when the Australian festival scene is in a precarious position. Major events like Splendour in the Grass and Groovin the Moo will not return in 2025, while smaller shows like Souled Out was called off just days out from going ahead, as was Victoria’s Esoteric Festival.

On Friday, it was revealed that the famous home of Splendour in Byron Bay since 2013 has been put up for sale, bringing into question the future of the beloved festival altogether.

Should Stephenson’s proposal pass at council’s meeting on Tuesday (March 17th), council will reportedly begin taking on expressions of interests from promoters.

Waverely Mayor, Will Nemesh, has also backed the motion.

“Bringing back a NYE event at Bondi Beach is part of our plan to create more fun for our residents, visitors and community,” Nemesh told Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

“We want to see greater activation of our public spaces and a NYE event is the perfect activity for welcoming in the new year. I am energised by Council’s focus and priority to provide our residents and community with more festivals, more events and more options to have fun.”