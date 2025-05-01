Psychedelic rock trio Earthless have announced their first Australian tour in over a decade, promising to play tracks from across their mind-bending discography.

The San Diego-based group, known for their songs filled with high-energy riffs and drums that don’t drop a beat for as long as 30-minutes-long, have confirmed five stops in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Castlemaine and Geelong kicking off from September 10th.

Having formed in 2001, Earthless shot to stardom after dropping their first studio album Sonic Prayer in 2005 and debut their improvised, instrumental sound influenced by classic rock, psychedelic rock, metal, blues rock and krautrock.

The album would go on to win the Best Hard Rock Album award at the San Diego Music Awards in 2007, where their second album Rhythms from a Cosmic Sky, was also nominated for the same award and Earthless nominated for Best Hard Rock Artist.

They last toured Australia in 2012 following a short hiatus while the band members took on seperate side projects, resulting in the band’s most streamed song on Spotify “Uluru Rock” on their next album From the Ages which landed Earthless their second Best Hard Rock Album win in 2014.

Earthless’ drummer, Mario Rubalcaba, told Spin that the trio have formed a sort of “telepathy” while improvising most of their tracks.

“I don’t play in many bands where I know that the guitar player is going to bend a string a certain way and that it’s a signal to me to either amp it up or take it to the next level or stop — nothing needs to be said out loud. It’s awesome. It’s what makes music fun to play,” said Rubalcaba shortly after the release of From the Ages.

EARTHLESS 2025 Australian Tour

Wednesday, September 10th

Crowbar, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, September 11th

Crowbar, Sydney, NSW

Friday, September 12th

Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, September 13th

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC

Sunday, September 14th

Barwon Club, Geelong, VIC