The Recording Academy has been slammed by the rapper for their dismissal of CEO Deborah Dugan.

Just over a week out from the 2020 Grammy Awards, the US Recording Academy finds itself in the spotlight following the dismissal of their first female CEO, Deborah Dugan.

Dugan has been put on ‘administrative leave’ last week over ‘concerns raised’ by the Board of Trustees. These concerns include a ‘formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member’, according to Rolling Stone.

Dugan had only been in the role of CEO for five months, following the exit of longtime CEO, Neil Portnow.

Insiders have been indicating that the move to fire her came as a result of a damning email detailing misconduct within the Recording Academy, including financial mismanagement, conflicts of interest and not-so-kosher voting practices.

“The Academy is a boy’s club…”

Of Dugan’s exit, so close to the 2020 awards, Chuck D has voiced his disappointment with the Grammys and the Recording Academy. Public Enemy are set to be the second hip-hop group to received the Grammy’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

“As always, a bunch of ignorant, testosterone-fuelled, usually old white men stop progress and screw it up.” he posted to social media.

“Same old bullshit. They want to keep it status quo and make sure things like Hip Hop stay the poster child of their fuckery.”

Chuck D goes into detail about how hip-hop in general has been on the short end of the Grammy’s recognition stick.

“We discussed these issues and what needed to change. Hip Hop can’t be judged by a bunch of old corporate guards who rewrite history to serve their corporate bottom line.”

“Never could I have imagined that pushing for the recognition our art form deserved would turn into artists being coerced into disrespecting the craft, themselves, the culture and other people only to chase the bag and validation from corporations and award shows who don’t care about you. I hope this letter will be a wake-up call for them.”

The Grammy Awards are to be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26th, hosted by Alicia Keys.