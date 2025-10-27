Pulp are coming to Australia next year.

The Sheffield-formed outfit are confirmed to open the 2026 Adelaide Festival at Elder Park on February 27th… and it’s entirely free.

“It’s very exciting to be announcing the 2026 Adelaide Festival program, kicking off with the free concert in Elder Park headlined by legendary rock band Pulp.” Minister for Arts Andrea Michaels MP said.

“Adelaide Festival is beloved in South Australia and we want to make sure that as many people as possible can experience its magic. A free concert on our magnificent riverbank is the perfect way to open what is sure to be an unmissable event.”

It comes after the band dropped their first album in 24 years, More, back in June, which Rolling Stone gave a four star rating.

“For years, Pulp has realised the futility of trying to recapture youth probably better than most rock acts out there — after all, Cocker did sigh “One day you’ll be older too / You might need someone who can pull you through,” on the Hardcore track ‘Help the Aged’,” it reads.

“At the time, Cocker was in his mid-thirties, and having a laugh about the whole thing; on More, though, he and his bandmates are delivering on that promise, working out their own creative impulses while giving their generational cohort — and anyone who might follow it — a glimpse of how getting older can be a chance to grab brilliance once again.”

Pulp have confirmed that more shows will be announced soon.