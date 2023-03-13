When you’ve been called “the only real punk band” by none other than Motörhead’s Lemmy, you know you’re doing something right. The Damned have confirmed their return to Australia and New Zealand for a tour this year.

The legendary English punk pioneers will perform five times around the two countries in early June (see full dates below).

Tickets to the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 17th at 11am AEDT. The early bird pre-sale begins on Thursday, March 16th at 11am AEDT (sign up here). More information about the upcoming tour is available via the band’s official website.

Formed in 1976, The Damned are widely regarded as one of Britain’s seminal punk outfits alongside the likes of The Clash and the Sex Pistols. Over four decades, the band have released 11 powerful punk albums, including fan favourites like Machine Gun Etiquette and Phantasmagoria.

The Australia and New Zealand tour will follow the release of The Damned’s forthcoming album, DARKADELIC, which is set for release on April 28th.

So don’t miss your chance to witness one of the most renowned punk bands of the last 40 years live and up close, with tickets expected to sell out quickly.

The Damned 2023 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Early bird pre-sale begins Thursday, March 16th (11am AEDT)

General sale begins Friday, March 17th (11am AEDT)

Tickets available via sbmpresents.com

Friday, June 2nd

Powerstation, Auckland, NZ

Saturday, June 3rd

San Fran, Wellington, NZ

Monday, June 5th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, June 7th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, June 8th

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

