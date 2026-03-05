Puretone’s iconic 1998 dance track “Addicted to Bass” has been given a new life for 2026, with Dom Dolla officially dropping the surprise remix he debuted at his history-making Sydney stadium show last year.

The show at Allianz Stadium was attended by over 40,000 fans and was the first-ever electronic stadium show in Australia. A highlight was the debut of the Aussie dance track, one he said he was obsessed with as a teenager.

“Addicted to Bass (Dom Dolla Relapse)” is out today via TMRW Music.

“This record was quite literally the soundtrack to my childhood; released in 1998, it followed me everywhere as a kid,” Dolla said, on choosing to remix it.

“Despite how immersive it was for me, spending a lot of time overseas as an adult, I was surprised how few of my friends were familiar with it. Fast forward to preparing for my first ever stadium show in 2025. I was toying around with a bunch of remix and edit ideas, going through old playlist of records I loved and I just couldn’t move past it.

“Almost 30 years have gone by and I truly hope this new version finds an audience who connect with it in a fraction of the way that I did as a kid. The addiction is real.”

On having his 1998 track brought into 2026 by one of Australia’s biggest musical exports, original producer and co-writer of “Addicted To Bass”, John Abrahams added: “This mix finds the deeper, steamier layers in the song. While staying true to the original, particularly in the chorus, Dom has brought his own dirty funk groove to the party. I fucking love it!”

The stadium show – which has since been released in full on YouTube – capped off a massive year for the local producer.

In November, ARIA announced him as the recipient of its first-ever Global Impact Award. Designed to sit alongside the ARIA Hall of Fame, the new award “recognises Australian recording artists who have demonstrated outstanding breakthrough international success and cultural influence, celebrating those making an impact for Australian music through artistry, innovation, and global connection over the 12 months prior to the Awards”.

As well as being the first electronic artist to feature on the cover of Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Dolla sold out two nights at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden in March, headlined Miami’s Ultra Festival in April, and set an attendance record at Lollapalooza’s Perry’s Stage in August.

“I really love representing Australian music, especially Aussie dance music when I tour around the world. I’m so proud to fly the flag wherever I go, so this feels like a significant honour. I reckon ARIA might need to start giving out a few more of these each year, because there are so many Aussie artists absolutely killing it overseas right now,” he told Rolling Stone AU/NZ in November.

Going into 2026, he’s “working on a bunch of new music”.

“Right now, I’m just really focused on writing the best stuff I can, with people who are inspiring me, and putting out more music next year than I have in a while. For the time being, I’m just enjoying releasing single by single.”

“Addicted to Bass (Dom Dolla Relapse)” is out now.