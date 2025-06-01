Dom Dolla has brought his considerable star power to the cover of Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

The Los Angeles-based, Melbourne-raised artist (real name: Dominic Matheson) makes history like it’s a habit. His 2024 homecoming tour of Australia, produced by Untitled Group, shifted more than 170,000 tickets, marking the largest-ever run by an Australian electronic artist.

And when he plays Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on Saturday, December 20th, Dom goes where no solo Australian DJ has gone before.

Dolla takes that record-setting form into the June edition of Rolling Stone AU/NZ, for which he becomes the title’s first-ever solo electronic cover star, and just the second from that buzzing scene after Sydney trio RÜFÜS DU SOL.

Whether he’s creating bangers for the clubs, music for the screen, and explosive live performances around the globe, Dolla is a perfectionist “at an insane level,” he tells Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

“I wish there were 36 hours in a day and there were 10 days a week. I’d get to do what I wanted to do… I often say to my manager, ‘I wish I could duplicate myself, I wish I could be one person that’s touring and one person writing music.’”

Dom boasts more than 1 billion streams, he’s a Grammy Award nominee, a three-time ARIA Award winner, and reigning Global Artist of the Year at the Rolling Stone Australia Awards.

His famous friends and collaborators include Nelly Furtado and Pete Tong. Both spoke highly of Dom for his exclusive Rolling Stone AU/NZ cover story. “He has a pure love for the actual art form and craft of DJing and beyond that just the community of dance music; he’s doing it for 100 per cent the right reasons,” enthuses Furtado.

“He’s a happy guy with incredibly positive energy that just radiates and everyone wants to experience that elevation, purity, and fun live — myself included,” she continues. “Nights spent watching Dom’s sets have become some of my favourite nights ever.”

Dolla’s cover story arrives soon after the release of his first-ever soundtrack single, “No Room For a Saint”, featuring Nathan Nicholson. The track will appear on the soundtrack for F1: The Movie, starring Hollywood icon Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick).

Published by Vinyl Media, the latest issue of Rolling Stone AU/NZ is stuffed with features from artists and topics that matter, including 5SOS’s Calum Hood, Gordi, ONEFOUR, a special exposé on pill testing, and a countdown of the 50 Greatest Australian Electronic Acts of All Time.

Does Dolla make the cut? Find out in the June-August 2025 issue of Rolling Stone AU/NZ, which hits newsstands from Monday, June 2nd.

Whether you’re a fan of music, you’re a supporter of the local music scene, or you enjoy the thrill of print and longform journalism, then Rolling Stone AU/NZ is exactly what you need. Click the link here for more information regarding a magazine subscription.