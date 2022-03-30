Pusha T talks about his top rappers alive and more about his upcoming album in a recent interview with Complex.

In a recent interview with Complex, Pusha T talked about Daytona, his upcoming album, and who his top rappers alive are. When the pandemic first hit, Push was enjoying the isolation with his family but eventually felt a stroke of inspiration that pushed him to reach out to collaborator Pharrell Williams to work on a new album.

“I wasn’t thinking about recording. We got acclimated to the whole lifestyle, just living in the crib.”

After a while, Push reached out to Pharrell Williams, “I was like, ‘Man, you know what? Let’s just cook up while there are no expectations. Nobody’s thinking about us. We can actually find shit that we like. We can go through the processes.”

P even said that while he was living with Pharrell the two would watch the Joker for inspiration, among other things. “That was helpful,” he says. “What happened was, we would mute [the movie], and we’d be playing the music or the beat while it’s muted. You could see the motion and we’d be like, ‘Oh, that’s a marriage right there.’”

Next, Pusha T reveal where he thinks certain people rank up in the “coke rap” genre, “Hov is first, because he made Reasonable Doubt, and that is the grail of all drug levels, without being all about drugs. It spoke more to the lifestyle,” Push explains, ranking his top three coke rappers of all time. “Lyrically, I’m going to say that I’m next. And I’ll say Jeezy is third, because I don’t believe there was a stronger moment in time than Trap or Die.”

Then, at the end of the interview, Pusha T weighs in on his top rappers alive, “Tyler going crazy. Cole is doing his feature things, and YoungBoy, his output is dumb,” he continues. “To me, rap is just that multilayered and multi-genered that you have to name those three.”