On Sunday, February 16th ANZ Stadium a bunch of the biggest and brightest name in music will alight ANZ Stadium for a momentous bushfire relief concert.

Headlined by Queen and Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper, k.d. lang, and Olive Newtown John — the monolithic event is set to span seven hours, with all profits going to “Rescue”, “Relief and Recovery” and “Rehabilitation” for Rural and regional fire services, Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery, and RSPCA Bushfire Appeal.

Joining these huge acts will be a bunch of Australian legends including Hilltop Hoods, Icehouse, Daryl Braithwaite, Conrad Sewell, Baker Boy, Amy Shark, Jessica Mauboy, Lee Kernaghan, Pete Murray, Peking Duk, Tina Arena and William Barton.

The evening will be hosted by comedian Celeste Barber — whose viral fundraiser raised over $50 million for bushfire relief.

Tickets go on sale at 12 pm today and will set you back $70, $85 or $100.

Fire Fight Australia Line-Up

Hosted by Celeste Barber

Alice Cooper

Amy Shark

Baker Boy

Conrad Sewell

Daryl Braithwaite

Delta Goodrem

Grinspoon

Guy Sebastian

Hilltop Hoods

Icehouse

Illy

Jessica Mauboy

John Farnham

k.d. lang

Lee Kernaghan

Olivia Newton-John

Peking Duk

Pete Murray

Queen + Adam Lambert

Tina Arena

William Barton

+ more