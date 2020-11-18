Get excited, Queen fans, because their music has (finally) been officially added to TikTok.

That’s right, those who consider themselves a budding Freddie Mercury can now use ten of the band’s biggest hits as part of their video creations.

Queen songs that have made the TikTok cut include straight-up classics ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘We Will Rock You’, as well as other bangers like ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ and ‘Under Pressure’.

As if this wasn’t big enough news, the band has also made their own official TikTok account, which has already amassed over 100k followers.

To commemorate the occasion, the band has launched a hashtag challenge in tribute to the late, great Mercury.

The challenge encourages users to duet with a clip from the band’s iconic Live Aid performance in order to #SingWithQueen.

It’s a little overwhelming to imagine the thousands of untrained singers who will be attempting to keep up with one of the greatest frontmen of all time, but best of luck to them all.

In related news, Brian May recently revealed how he had initially thought the band’s Live Aid performance was “kind of okay.”

“It was so strange kind of reliving it for the [Bohemian Rhapsody] movie recently,” he told TalkRADIO’s Kevin O’Sullivan Show.

“They recreated it so incredibly faithfully, and to be there on that set was really spine chilling; it brought it all back,” he said.

“At the time, we weren’t aware of what an epoch-making thing it was, really. We came off [stage thinking], ‘Well, that went kind of okay.’ But we didn’t realise that it had made such a lasting impression on the ether. ‘Cause it sort of lives on, doesn’t it?”

Check out ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ by Queen: