Queen’s Brian May has taken to Instagram to express his shock that 70 million people voted for Donald Trump in the recent US presidential election.

In an almost seven-minute-long video, Brian May detailed his “bewilderment” over people voting for a candidate who had “constantly lied and bullied and cheated and made a complete disgrace of himself” during his term as president.

“Looking at America, I feel an amazing of bewilderment. And I’ve spent a lot of time in the States, so I have a little bit of understanding — not enough understanding to make me even have a clue what happened in this recent election,” he began.

He continued: “It seems to me there are good people on both sides — this is indisputable. Between Republicans and Democrats, there’s enormous polarisation, and the country is split down the two, and not in a very amicable way.

“And the other indisputable thing is there’s a lot of skullduggery going on, because given the same set of facts, if those facts are agreed, I think most human beings would come to the same kind of conclusion,” he said.

Brian May continued on to say that he feels people in the UK must have been given “different sets of facts,” to those who voted for Trump in America.

“To us over here [in the United Kingdom]… we were shocked that almost half of America could look at what Donald Trump has done over the last four years and like it and actually want more of it,” he said.

He continued: “But what I’m telling you is based on the information that we have been fed, that was an inescapable conclusion. It seemed, from the way it was painted and the media that we tune in to, that the man constantly lied and bullied and cheated and made a complete disgrace of himself. But still, 70 million people went, ‘Okay, he’s a good man.’

“Now, that can only be the case if the information which we had is wrong, or the information which you guys who voted for Mr Trump [had] is wrong… somewhere there must be some truth; somewhere there must be an absolute truth, surely. And I haven’t actually seen the information which leads to the conclusion that Donald Trump is a good man, and I would like to see it — I really would — because what we’re getting is none of that,” he added.

May went on to question whether the UK media was impartial, as he believed it to be, or whether they were “being fed false information.”

He also suggested the formation of a committee of fact-checkers who could verify claims made by politicians while on the campaign trail.

“My thought is, wouldn’t it be interesting to set up a board, a commission, of people on both sides of the gulf — some good Republicans, some good Democrats, perhaps people that everyone agrees are decent people, or at least the majority of people agree on that,” he said.

“So you set up these people… and they go on a mission. And the mission is to find out the truth, to evaluate all these claims that are made both for and against Mr Trump and Mr Biden and find out what the truth actually is… I wonder if that would make a difference,” he continued.

“I would like to see somebody put that commission together — the truth commission. And let’s find out what’s actually been happening. Let’s find out why we have such radically different views, and some people see a great man and some people see a very bad man. I wanna know. And I think a lot of people would like to know,” he concluded.

Check out the full video of Brian May discussing Trump: