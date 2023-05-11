Queens of the Stone Age have announced their long-awaited new album, In Times New Roman.

The acclaimed alternative rockers will release their eighth studio album on June 16th, and it’s been described as the band’s “most beautiful and definitely the most rewarding album” of their entire discography.

The first taste of In Times New Roman is “Emotion Sickness” (whose title bears a striking resemblance to a Phoebe Bridgers song from 2017), a track that’s filled with memorable choruses and typically off kilter QOTSA grooves. An accompanying music video is set to premiere on YouTube over the weekend.

Check out “Emotion Sickness” by Queens of the Stone Age:

In Times New Roman was recorded and mixed at Josh Homme’s own Pink Duck Studios, with additional recording done at Shangri-La. The album was produced by Queens of the Stone Age and mixed by Mark Rankin.

It’s the follow-up to 2017’s Villains, which topped the ARIA Albums Chart and was also a top 3 hit in the US, UK, Canada and many more countries.

The band are set to tour North America and Europe in support of their upcoming album (more information here).

Fans will be able to get In Times New Roman on all digital platforms and on vinyl and CD next month. The vinyl version will be available in black, green, red, silver and blue around the world.

Queens of the Stone Age’s In Times New Roman is out June 16th via Matador / Remote Control Records (pre-save/pre-order here).

Queens of the Stone Age’s In Times New Roman Tracklist:

1. “Obscenery”

2. “Paper Machete”

3. “Negative Space”

4. “Time & Place”

5. “Made to Parade”

6. “Carnavoyeur”

7. “What the Peephole Say”

8. “Sicily”

9. “Emotion Sickness”

10. “Straight Jacket Fitting”

